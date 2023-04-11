Dealing with jealousy a powerful emotion to transform your relationships

Jealousy is powerful, it’s a healthy sign in a relationship.

It's ok to be jealous when you see or think about your partner with another…In fact, it's amazing!

Jealousy shows you that this person is deeply important to you & that you really don't want to lose them.

You don't need to heal your jealousy, rather transform how you view it.

Do not shame yourself nor try to change it. Being vulnerable & dealing with your jealousy can be a game-changer in your relationship.

Avoiding your jealousy is avoiding love as it takes you further away from who you don't want to lose. Jealousy creates closeness when shared without control & it creates separation when suppressed.

Jealousy is a gift & the sooner you start to see that, the easier your relationships will become.

To explore jealousy & transform your relationships, book a 1-1 session with me (https://www.jodie-louise.com/1-1-sess...) or ask me about my Bloom Mentorship Program.

Much love

Jodie Louise xx

✨✨✨ 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞 ✨✨✨

WEBSITE: https://jodie-louise.com/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bloomwithjodie_/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/bloomwithjodie

MY BLOG: https://www.jodie-louise.com/blog/

DISCOVERY CALL: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/discovery-call

FREE 20 MINUTE BITE SIZE DIGESTIVE CONSULT: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/20-minute-bite-size-digestive-consult

✨✨✨ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 ✨✨✨

GODDESS POOTOX: https://www.jodie-louise.com/goddess-pootox/

BLOOM MENTORSHIP PROGRAM: https://www.jodie-louise.com/mentorship-program/

1 TO 1 SESSIONS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/1-1-sessions/

✨✨✨ 𝐄-𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 ✨✨✨

HOW TO FOOD COMBINE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-food-combine/

HORMONE GUIDE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/hormonal-chart/

HOW TO INTUITIVELY EAT: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-intuitively-eat/

✨✨✨ 𝐌𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 ✨✨✨

COFFEE ALTERNATIVES: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/coffee-alternatives/

DETOX KITS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/detox-kits/

HERBS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/herbs/

MY BOOKS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/my-books/

TEAS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/teas/