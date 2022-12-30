How to Overcome Pornography Addiction Forever (Spiritual Warfare pt1) [ep.22]

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

Are you struggling with porn addiction? Trying to quit but can’t seem to escape?

Pornography was a huge issue for me my whole Christian walk until one day the Word of God radically transformed my life. Today, I am going to show you how I used the Bible and the Hebrew Scriptures to absolutely change my life and stop porn addiction once and for all. If you are struggling with any addiction, these same principles can also be applied to overcome whatever you might be going through. My hope is that you will become a disciple of Yeshua, completely set free from the bondage of sin.

I begin this conversation by showing Pornhub statistics, along with the dark and disturbing secrets of the porno industry that the Daily Wire has uncovered lately. It turns out that the US was consuming the most adult, x-rated content by far, with more than double the usage of runner-up UK.

This is part one of a two part series on spiritual warfare. Stay tuned!