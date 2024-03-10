Did Silver Really Trade at $800 Per Troy Ounce? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
The price of Silver is currently just under $25 per ounce. At its peak, Silver was trading around $50 per ounce, so it would have to rise more than 100% in order for it to reach the $50 mark. It would need to increase 32x to reach $800 an ounce from today’s numbers.
Silver is a more affordable precious metal than gold and while it tends to be more volatile, it also yields higher returns than gold. While it may not be silver’s time to reach $800 just yet, it is a valuable precious metal worth investing in.
