'Vaxxed' Ticking Time Bombs, Hospital Patients Murdered, FDA Approves Cancer Cure..[09.01.2022]

Note to Will under his video: I wrote this before... Why the Fuck don't you give Links for verification and further research Will?- Don't you wan't people to do their own research?- Are you hiding something? Are you also a Psyop? Idiot...And he also puts his name on the left corner of all the videos he shares from others... Why?- Does he alone want to take the credit from other pesons videos He shares?- Shal these people don't have the credit and honor?- Shal people who follow him not have the opportunity to see where he picks up other people's videos from?- And follow them if they want?'Don't Trust in No Man' - Bible Verses:- Psalm 146:3-63 Do not put your trust in princes, in human beings, who cannot save.4 When their spirit departs, they return to the ground; on that very day their plans come to nothing.5 Blessed are those whose help is the God of Jacob, whose hope is in the Lord their God.- Psalms 118:8"It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in man."- Micah 7:5"Trust ye not in a friend, put ye not confidence in a guide: keep the doors of thy mouth from her that lieth in thy bosom."- Jeremiah 17:5"Thus saith the LORD; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD."--- vaccinated athletes continue to drop dead on playing field.More soccer players dropping dead on live t.V.This time, an algerian footballer dies after being vaccinated- hospital patients infected with the man made virus they named covid are now being allowed to enter u.S. Nursing homes to purposely infect the long term residents.The democrats did this in 2020 and killed tens of thousands. They are now doing it again in 2022. And the murders in hospitals continue before your very eyes.- fda finally approves cancer cureswil paranormal - 52813 subscribers