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Why does Fauci say communist China “was doing better than almost anybody else” on Covid-19?
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11 views • April 20, 2022
Why does the Fraudci say China was doing better than almost anybody else on Covid-19?

🔥WATCH FULL HERE👉https://ept.ms/WA-WouldTheyLieYT
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Parents who saw their children’s education stunted over the pandemic; people with chronic illnesses who couldn’t access the care they needed, and entrepreneurs whose businesses crumbled to nothing over 2020 to 2021—People such as these, may well know the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns better than many of the public-health officials who have implemented them. It’s also such people who would likely recoil at comments such as these from Dr. Anthony Fauci, seemingly praising Chinese Communist Party Covid management:

“…and remember early on they were saying—and, I think, accurately—that they were doing better than almost anybody else.”

In this episode, I explore some of the cold-hard truths of the Shanghai lockdown. I look at disturbing parallels between ‘Covid-management’ in the U.S. and ‘Covid-management’ by the Chinese Communist Party, and I revisit a lesson from ancient history for ruling powers seeking to ‘tighten
their grip’ on the people.handling of the global pandemic.
Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatescorona viruslockdownscovidplandemicepoch timesbrendon fallonwide angle
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