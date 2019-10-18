WILL DEEP STATE KILL TRUMP IN DALLAS?

WATCH LIVE coverage of the Donald Trump rally, with Alex Jones and the Infowars.com crew live on the ground in Dallas.No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper: and every tongue that resisteth thee in judgment, thou shalt condemn. This is the inheritance of the servants of the Lord, and their justice with me, saith the Lord. [Isaiah 54:17]Watch to learn how Biden & Pelosi both signaled the rogue government’s intentions to take out President Trump who is scheduled for a rally in Dallas, Texas, tonight. Why is Nancy Pelosi acting so weird during a press conference this morning? Why was she messing with her bracelet? What’s with her ‘bullet’ jewelry? And what was Joe Biden referring to when he said we need to focus on removing Trump on the 17th?PRAY FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!!"No weapon formed against us shall prosper."-------------------From: Friday, November 22, 1963 at 12:00:00 midnight (JFK)To: Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:00:00 midnight (Trump)The duration is 20,418 days, 0 hours, 0 minutes and 0 secondsOr 55 years, 10 months, 25 days excluding the end date.Or 670 months, 25 days excluding the end date.