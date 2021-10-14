WHAT THE HELL IS IN THE RAIN? MAGNIFIED 1000X

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VLTV
Well, I've been wanting to take a look at some rain water under my digital microscope and finally got the chance. I put a clean clear glass outside to catch some of the rain we just got here in Fort Worth Texas and No Sh^t .. You got to see this... I've been thinking for a long time that nasty stuff has been dropping down on us from the skies/ Here it is...
Please comment on what you think it is.. My apologies - the recording abruptly stopped so that's why the ending is the way it is andddd.... for some reason, I am not able to open my video editing software because of a "Missing" file.. So I have to Reinstall it...
God Bless Everyone -
Jim
email - [email protected]
Patreon - www.patreon.com/victuruslibertas.
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over