YOU SON OF A B**TCH!" Traitor Marxist jew, Jerry Nadler Tries to OUTSMART Chip Roy, Instantly Gets HUMILIATED

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YOU SON OF A B**TCH!" High member of communist jewish mafia cabal, Traitor Marxist stooge Nancy dip shit Pelosi, Tries to OUTSMART Chip Roy, Instantly Gets HUMILIATED. Israel is not our friend. The United States is under attack, not by Muslims, not by Russians, not by China, not by right-wing nationalists, but by Marxist communist ultra-racist supremacist jews. Jews are only 1.8% of U.S. population. Yet unelected jews have been installed as heads of every powerful federal agency in Wa. DC. In a Democracy, the majority rules, not the will of commie israel first Marxist jews.WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH WORLD JEWISH GOVERNMENT http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion2.htm