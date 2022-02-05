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UKRAINE & GREAT RESET EXPLAINED, FEDERAL RESERVE MONEY FLEECING AMERICA W/ HARLEY SCHLANGER (2OF2)
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10 views • February 05, 2022
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Harley Schlanger returns to the program to discuss the Ukraine war, what is actually going on in the country and how the Great Reset ties into the conflict. We also discuss the disgusting and incredible fleecing of America occurring right now by the Globalists, the Federal Reserve and the Biden Administration who are determined to destroy the United States and all Western Countries.
Harley Schlanger returns to the program to discuss the Ukraine war, what is actually going on in the country and how the Great Reset ties into the conflict. We also discuss the disgusting and incredible fleecing of America occurring right now by the Globalists, the Federal Reserve and the Biden Administration who are determined to destroy the United States and all Western Countries.
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