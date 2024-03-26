Create New Account
Julian Assange's Wife speaks after UK Court Defers Extradition Appeal Ruling
Published 17 hours ago

Julian Assange's wife Stella Assange speaks after UK Court Defers Extradition Appeal Ruling.  WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been handed a legal lifeline by the high court in London, where he is trying to appeal his extradition to the United States. 

 In a written judgment released Tuesday, two high court justices did not make a final decision.  Stella Assange says the legal fight continues.

julian assangepolitical prisonerstella assangeuk high court

