Covid Omicron Variant Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/01/21

Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/01/21(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATEAir Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the covid omicron variant. Pointing out people fully vaccinated are getting the variant. Stating the first case in the U.S. has been reported in California. Contending people not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients that have pre-existing health challenges will be in trouble if they get the virus.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a research study from Harvard University. Analyzing data from three long running health studies. Participants answered questionaires about their lifestyle, diet and health including any diseases they've contracted. Finding blueberries were effective for preventing diabetes. They also discovered that replacing three servings of fruit juice with blueberries lowered the risk of type 2 diabetes by 33%.CallersJerome has questions concerning glaucoma and peripheral neuropathies.Brian has a torn meniscus and wants a program to help heal.Jackson has son in sports and wants a supplement program to help him stay healthy.Dale has a friend with several health challenges including varicose veins, IBS (irritable bowel syndrome), bloating, hiccups and psoriasis.