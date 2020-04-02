The David Knight Show (2Apr20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTTopics by Timecode:—00:13:58 Fauci gets Secret Service protection. Why not? He’s the REAL President— 00:22:18 Shutdown is destroying our food production infrastructure, not just killing jobs & businesses. Farmers ordered to destroy milk by USDA; Fruit & fresh produce being plowed under; LA blocks restaurants from selling groceries— 00:31:44 Fauci finally admits the endgame is lockdown until “not a single death” from coronavirus & vaccination is the ONLY cure— 00:41:50 Democrats escalate attack on 2A as people are distracted by coronavirus— 00:46:25 Media & bureaucrats demonize cures, punish those who speak of them. Ben Carson touts successful treatments but Fauci wants us under his thumb until he has vaccines— 01:04:12 HIV drugs, Vitamin C by IV and other treatments get some attention. Stem Cells, the safest and most promising, silenced— 01:13:36 Masks being made by GM, My Pillow, Brooks Brothers. But as production increases Fauci & other politicians want to force you to wear them— 01:28:16 Trump is sorry but Fauci tells him churches are not essential. Texas Gov Abbott disagrees and reverses orders to close by local politicians.— 01:37:41 When people are afraid they’re going to die, when they face poverty depression and government oppression, Christians have essential answerTake advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!