Pfizer Whistleblower Needs ACTING Lessons. Over-the-Top Counter Op? Peggy Hall.

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We love Project Veritas. But there's some questions on this. Let's keep watching Pfizer. Maybe this was counter-intel op? Is this a setup? Who benefits? Orchestrated?
Discerning truth from deception. The oldest tricks in the book. Figuring out the 'narrative'. Contrived and over-the-top performance???
FULL SHOW. Pfizer "WHISTLEBLOWER" Needs ACTING Lessons, Feb 2023: n https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=gdYncOoYrG0
MORE The Healthy American Peggy Hall: https://www.youtube.com/@TheHealthyAmericanPeggyHall/videos
Peggy Hall on BRIGHTEON:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thehealthyamericanpeggyhall/videos?page=1