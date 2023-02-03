Pfizer Whistleblower Needs ACTING Lessons. Over-the-Top Counter Op? Peggy Hall.

We love Project Veritas. But there's some questions on this. Let's keep watching Pfizer. Maybe this was counter-intel op? Is this a setup? Who benefits? Orchestrated?

Discerning truth from deception. The oldest tricks in the book. Figuring out the 'narrative'. Contrived and over-the-top performance???

FULL SHOW. Pfizer "WHISTLEBLOWER" Needs ACTING Lessons, Feb 2023: n https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=gdYncOoYrG0

MORE The Healthy American Peggy Hall: https://www.youtube.com/@TheHealthyAmericanPeggyHall/videos

Peggy Hall on BRIGHTEON:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thehealthyamericanpeggyhall/videos?page=1







































