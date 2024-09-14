We Are Living In The Dystopic War-torn Hunger Games And The Presidential Debate Proves It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
The Presidential Debate showed just how much we are living in what should be a fictional dystopic hell. It's not fictional. We're here. The questions around war and peace were ignorant and dishonest and show that the people in charge will keep lying about the war and send our children to their deaths if they are not stopped.