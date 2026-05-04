Iranian LEGO: US Empire of Lies - ‘Every deal biggest hypocrite alive’

LEGO track roasts US empire of lies – ‘Every deal biggest hypocrite alive’

A new LEGO-style diss track has torn into Donald Trump’s double-dealing diplomacy.

👉 While Iran “keeps every single word” they signed, “you shake the hand and bomb us like it never occurred,” snap the hard-hitting lyrics.

The US empire “spins lies while Iran holds the line. JCPOA was working - the world watched us comply. You ripped it up anyway. Sanctions flying high,” the track spits.

Treaties get trashed, “You strike, you attack, you lie. Then cry when we respond with a measured reply.”