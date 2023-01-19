Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1.19.23: We ARE the NEWS NOW, WEF fear exposure, NZ shock, Waking up. PRAY! [MIRROR]
182 views
channel image
TruthParadigm
Published Yesterday |

[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://rumble.com/v26ajpm-1.19.23-we-are-the-news-now-wef-fear-exposure-nz-shock-waking-up.-pray.html


🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement--> http://ketowithawk.com/

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Forgotten Glory

Song by Tilman Sillescu

https://artlist.io/song/31509/forgotten-glory?search=forgotten-glory


Madonna Accused of Child Trafficking & Pornography in Southern Africa – Ethiopian World Federation Urges President of Malawi to Conduct Investigation https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/16664


Pfizer CEO avoids questioning when asked how long he knew the Covid-19 vaccines do absolutely NOTHING https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/16667


CFO & Executive BP of Global Supply of Pfizer : https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/16666


Absolutely horrifying https://t.me/realKarliBonne/146867


Tucker on WEF people…aliens? https://t.me/realKarliBonne/146832


Woman talking about creator at WEF https://t.me/realKarliBonne/146831


Watch Dr Evil runaway 🤣 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/146802


FRAUD INDICTMENTS: Bill Gates influence and control over vaccines has nothing to do with public health. https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/2687


CNBC Hosts Are Amazed Moderna Was Working on a COVID Vaccine So Early https://t.me/chiefnerd/6812


LMAO 🤣 ITS NOW YOUR FAULT IF

YOU TOOK THE SHOTS,AND HAD ILL- EFFECTS/DEATH/STROKES/HEART ATTACK "EXPERIMENTAL DRUG"

https://t.me/makeitrelevant/2151


———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/


➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/


➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/



🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv




Keywords
trumpfreedomvaccineslibertybiblegodtruthgreatawakeningbidencabalglobalismwwg1wgamagamidtermsmockingbirdvaersdevolutionthestormcovidandweknowgreatresetwakeupamericatreasuremapgreatresistdiedsuddenly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket