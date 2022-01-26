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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) - 26 January 22 - Guest: Will Wingit
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102 views • January 26, 2022
The scheduled guest blew off the show, so Professor Jim Fetzer & Giuseppe Vafanculo winged it. Discussion topics include the Canadian Trucker Blockade, The latest Biden absurdity & the outright lies of fact-checking by a Madison, WI liberal propaganda rag. Callers chimed in for hour 2.
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