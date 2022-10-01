Create New Account
John Solomon Explains How Feds ‘Skirted’ Constitution to Censor Content Online
“Anyone who’s concerned about free speech… this ought to scare you.”


John Solomon joins Dr. Gina with his report on a private group that worked with the government to submit requests for censorship online during the 2020 election AND THEY’RE DOING IT AGAIN!


Dr. Gina Loudon: https://drginaloudon.com/


Source: https://rumble.com/v1m9m3k-feds-skirted-constitution-to-censor-content-online.html


Watch more #DrGina #PrimeTime here: https://rumble.com/v1m6rxk-dr-gina-prime-time-interview-with-tudor-dixon.html

