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Ohio Issues #1: More COVID BS
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13 views • November 18, 2020
Contact Reps: http://www.ohiohouse.gov/
Contact Senators: https://www.ohiosenate.gov/senators
Stop DeWine’s curfew and new restrictions bullshit.
Curfews are a bad idea because reducing the amount of time people can conduct their business means more people have to cram themselves into the same space. What we should be doing is encouraging people to shop, and businesses open, during less active hours and in the middle of the night to stagger arrivals.
We also need to stop DeWine’s ludicrous rules which erode the public’s willingness to abide by the restrictions. There is also the incremental nature of the order and we do NOT want to become the next Michigan.
We should also be spending the Rainy Day Fund on increasing hospital capacity so that people can continue to go about their daily lives.
Do thank him for taking a more balanced approach though.
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Gab Political Group: : https://gab.com/groups/5202
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/Gd2DogxoYUlR/
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My gaming channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Contact Senators: https://www.ohiosenate.gov/senators
Stop DeWine’s curfew and new restrictions bullshit.
Curfews are a bad idea because reducing the amount of time people can conduct their business means more people have to cram themselves into the same space. What we should be doing is encouraging people to shop, and businesses open, during less active hours and in the middle of the night to stagger arrivals.
We also need to stop DeWine’s ludicrous rules which erode the public’s willingness to abide by the restrictions. There is also the incremental nature of the order and we do NOT want to become the next Michigan.
We should also be spending the Rainy Day Fund on increasing hospital capacity so that people can continue to go about their daily lives.
Do thank him for taking a more balanced approach though.
My alt-tech pages:
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Heraclius610/posts
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/heraclius610/
Minds Political Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/1166020733572694016/feed
Gab Profile: https://gab.com/Heraclius610
Gab Political Group: : https://gab.com/groups/5202
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/Gd2DogxoYUlR/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heraclius610
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610:e
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
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