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More Information on COVID-19
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255 views • December 13, 2020
This video covers references to medical conditions, how to find out what they are, studies on ineffectiveness of masks, other pertinent information, hydrogel in vaccines, and side effects of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine presented to the FDA.
https://www.tabers.com/tabersonline/
https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download
https://www.fda.gov/media/144412/download
https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/masks-dont-work-covid-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covide-19-social-policy
https://www.scribd.com/document/479229640/CDC-2019-Novel-Coronavirus-2019-nCoV-Real-Time-RT-PCR-Diagnostic-Panel#from_embed
https://www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com/news/covington-reinstates-mask-wearing-requirement-on-city-properties/article_c5f2ffb2-3973-11eb-8ffc-a79d11d7c561.html
https://www.medicinenet.com/kochs_postulates/definition.htm
https://jb.asm.org/content/jb/33/1/1.full.pdf
https://www.scribd.com/document/480190650/455607875-US-HHS-Document-to-Doctors-on-How-to-Certify-COVID-19-Deaths-Including-Related-Deaths
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hydrogel
https://www.poynter.org/?ifcn_misinformation=hydrogels-are-part-of-the-genome-modifying-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-delivery-system-and-will-connect-you-to-the-internet
https://scitechdaily.com/more-effective-vaccines-with-injectable-hydrogel/
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/ivor-cummins-why-lockdowns-dont-work-and-cause-harm-crucial-viral-update-dec-7t-0
https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/3.-BMJ-Head-to-HEad-Ioannidis-Should-governments-continue-lockdown-to-slow-the-Spread.pdf
http://webstersdictionary1828.com/
https://www.merriam-webster.com/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/
You can also view the Sons of Liberty radio show at 6 AM eastern time with Tim Brown and at 3 PM eastern time with Bradlee Dean M-F. On Saturday, the morning show is at 8 AM with Tim Brown and SOL's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani and the afternoon show at 3 PM eastern for 2 hours with Bradlee Dean. Check the Sons of Liberty website to access the show.
https://www.tabers.com/tabersonline/
https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download
https://www.fda.gov/media/144412/download
https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/masks-dont-work-covid-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covide-19-social-policy
https://www.scribd.com/document/479229640/CDC-2019-Novel-Coronavirus-2019-nCoV-Real-Time-RT-PCR-Diagnostic-Panel#from_embed
https://www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com/news/covington-reinstates-mask-wearing-requirement-on-city-properties/article_c5f2ffb2-3973-11eb-8ffc-a79d11d7c561.html
https://www.medicinenet.com/kochs_postulates/definition.htm
https://jb.asm.org/content/jb/33/1/1.full.pdf
https://www.scribd.com/document/480190650/455607875-US-HHS-Document-to-Doctors-on-How-to-Certify-COVID-19-Deaths-Including-Related-Deaths
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hydrogel
https://www.poynter.org/?ifcn_misinformation=hydrogels-are-part-of-the-genome-modifying-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-delivery-system-and-will-connect-you-to-the-internet
https://scitechdaily.com/more-effective-vaccines-with-injectable-hydrogel/
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/ivor-cummins-why-lockdowns-dont-work-and-cause-harm-crucial-viral-update-dec-7t-0
https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/3.-BMJ-Head-to-HEad-Ioannidis-Should-governments-continue-lockdown-to-slow-the-Spread.pdf
http://webstersdictionary1828.com/
https://www.merriam-webster.com/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/
You can also view the Sons of Liberty radio show at 6 AM eastern time with Tim Brown and at 3 PM eastern time with Bradlee Dean M-F. On Saturday, the morning show is at 8 AM with Tim Brown and SOL's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani and the afternoon show at 3 PM eastern for 2 hours with Bradlee Dean. Check the Sons of Liberty website to access the show.
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