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Win A Tesla For Getting The Injection, Variant Madness In The UK And A Counterpunch For Colleges!
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20 views • May 07, 2021
A Dr. in Buffalo NY is trying to coerce people to accept the experimental gene altering injection with a free Tesla. This Dr. should be locked away for this! The UK is spreading more lies about covid variants as the death and injuries from the injections continues to increase! Colleges have begun to require the injections for entry and return but there may just be a way around this! Hold them accountable see the attached file.
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Article Links:
Download this and get it to college students!
https://www.coreysdigs.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Student-Form-Only-Covid-Injections.pdf
https://www.wgrz.com/article/news/local/get-a-covid-19-shot-and-you-could-win-a-tesla/71-f7cb75e3-e4f0-40f6-82bb-7122d6d1c545
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/form-for-students-attending-colleges-or-universities-requiring-covid-19-injections/
https://summit.news/2021/05/05/cnn-host-says-people-who-dont-take-the-vaccine-should-be-socially-ostracized-by-friends-family/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/06/new-concerns-indian-covid-variant-clusters-found-across-england-ongoing-risk-high
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.vaccinationisnotimmunization.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/covid-19-vaccine-toxxine.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
Download this and get it to college students!
https://www.coreysdigs.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Student-Form-Only-Covid-Injections.pdf
https://www.wgrz.com/article/news/local/get-a-covid-19-shot-and-you-could-win-a-tesla/71-f7cb75e3-e4f0-40f6-82bb-7122d6d1c545
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/form-for-students-attending-colleges-or-universities-requiring-covid-19-injections/
https://summit.news/2021/05/05/cnn-host-says-people-who-dont-take-the-vaccine-should-be-socially-ostracized-by-friends-family/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/06/new-concerns-indian-covid-variant-clusters-found-across-england-ongoing-risk-high
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.vaccinationisnotimmunization.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/covid-19-vaccine-toxxine.jpg
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