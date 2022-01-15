© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THUS SAITH THE LORD YHVH...Words of Wisdom,Words of Knowledge,and Prophetic Words over 2022 PT. 3 filmed on December 28-December 29,2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • January 15, 2022
THUS SAITH THE LORD YHVH..."Words of Wisdom,Words of Knowledge,and Prophetic Words over 2022"..PT.3
This is ANOTHER PART to The Holy Ghost using NABIY A. Coleman,Jr. to share A REVEALED Word from Heaven,to ALERT,
INFORM AND TO PREPARE The Nation AND The Body of Christ,for the upcoming things that are going to happen in 2022.
MANY Ministers will be being used by The Holy Ghost to give The Clarion Call AND The ACCURATE WORDS OF WISDOM,
WORDS OF KNOWLEDGE AND Rhema Word unto God's people AND unto this wicked generation, AND this deceptive government...
and there are ALSO going to be lying ministers and UNLEARNED ministers and WANNA BE ministers and FAKEBOOK ministers
and even people who have NOT been called to handle the lives of people AT ALL,that are going to be saying "Peace, Peace"...
YET,that is NOT what The Holy Ghost is revealing unto HIS TRUE Servants,The Prophets to relay. On the CONTRARY,what is coming
is more of The Judgement of God,AND THAT is confirmed by Bible Numerology...
See,When Elohiym has Blessed His Learned Teachers and TEACHING Prophets to STUDY Bible Numerology,(which is important in
this life and this world),then one will KNOW what's coming...because The Holy Ghost doesn't want us to be UNPREPARED...
MANY MESSAGES tend to OFFEND people when delivered unto sheep and even Leaders ALIKE. IF The Word of God DOESN'T OFFEND,
then CHANGE CAN'T OCCUR...REPENTANCE DOESN'T SEEM NECESSARY...BUT IT SURELY IS!!! And until THIS NATION GETS
BACK IN POSITION FACING YHVH,then the healing CANNOT take place.
The THOUGHT of THIS Broadcast is:
"THUS SAITH THE LORD YHVH...",
and THE TITLE is:
" Words of Wisdom,Words of Knowledge,and Prophetic Words over 2022",
and this is PT. 3,and was filmed on December 28th on into December 29th,2021...LATE NIGHT...
This Ministry is used by The Holy Ghost to Teach & Preach The RAW & UNcut Truth of God's HOLY WORD...The Broadcasts shown
here also appear on The Ministry's Television show in many areas.The Ministry is KNOWN BY The Holy Ghost to be used by Him to share
LIFE CHANGING,SOUL CLEANSING,DEEP DOWN INFORMING,GOOD FOR SPIRITUAL WARFARE Messages that are STRAIGHT FROM
The Holy Ghost and delivered into The Earth Realm.Let The Holy Ghost SPEAK TO YOU...
Please have your Bibles,Pens and papers,so that you may take notes for your private study time. You WON'T WANT to miss ANY of this...
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
http://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry,please
use our CASH APP at:
https://cash.app/$TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
Follow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJC
To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast,and other FREE Teaching Resources,please click HERE,and follow Shipping & Handling Information: https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/the-word-of-godtjcso-media-library.html
©copyright 2021 ©copyright 2022
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#FOLLOWTHEHOLYGHOSTANDNOTMAN
#READTHEBIBLEBECAUSETHETRUTHISINTHERE
#THEWORDOFGODTJCSOMINISTRYAPOSTLEAECOLEMANJR
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
This is ANOTHER PART to The Holy Ghost using NABIY A. Coleman,Jr. to share A REVEALED Word from Heaven,to ALERT,
INFORM AND TO PREPARE The Nation AND The Body of Christ,for the upcoming things that are going to happen in 2022.
MANY Ministers will be being used by The Holy Ghost to give The Clarion Call AND The ACCURATE WORDS OF WISDOM,
WORDS OF KNOWLEDGE AND Rhema Word unto God's people AND unto this wicked generation, AND this deceptive government...
and there are ALSO going to be lying ministers and UNLEARNED ministers and WANNA BE ministers and FAKEBOOK ministers
and even people who have NOT been called to handle the lives of people AT ALL,that are going to be saying "Peace, Peace"...
YET,that is NOT what The Holy Ghost is revealing unto HIS TRUE Servants,The Prophets to relay. On the CONTRARY,what is coming
is more of The Judgement of God,AND THAT is confirmed by Bible Numerology...
See,When Elohiym has Blessed His Learned Teachers and TEACHING Prophets to STUDY Bible Numerology,(which is important in
this life and this world),then one will KNOW what's coming...because The Holy Ghost doesn't want us to be UNPREPARED...
MANY MESSAGES tend to OFFEND people when delivered unto sheep and even Leaders ALIKE. IF The Word of God DOESN'T OFFEND,
then CHANGE CAN'T OCCUR...REPENTANCE DOESN'T SEEM NECESSARY...BUT IT SURELY IS!!! And until THIS NATION GETS
BACK IN POSITION FACING YHVH,then the healing CANNOT take place.
The THOUGHT of THIS Broadcast is:
"THUS SAITH THE LORD YHVH...",
and THE TITLE is:
" Words of Wisdom,Words of Knowledge,and Prophetic Words over 2022",
and this is PT. 3,and was filmed on December 28th on into December 29th,2021...LATE NIGHT...
This Ministry is used by The Holy Ghost to Teach & Preach The RAW & UNcut Truth of God's HOLY WORD...The Broadcasts shown
here also appear on The Ministry's Television show in many areas.The Ministry is KNOWN BY The Holy Ghost to be used by Him to share
LIFE CHANGING,SOUL CLEANSING,DEEP DOWN INFORMING,GOOD FOR SPIRITUAL WARFARE Messages that are STRAIGHT FROM
The Holy Ghost and delivered into The Earth Realm.Let The Holy Ghost SPEAK TO YOU...
Please have your Bibles,Pens and papers,so that you may take notes for your private study time. You WON'T WANT to miss ANY of this...
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
http://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry,please
use our CASH APP at:
https://cash.app/$TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
Follow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJC
To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast,and other FREE Teaching Resources,please click HERE,and follow Shipping & Handling Information: https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/the-word-of-godtjcso-media-library.html
©copyright 2021 ©copyright 2022
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#FOLLOWTHEHOLYGHOSTANDNOTMAN
#READTHEBIBLEBECAUSETHETRUTHISINTHERE
#THEWORDOFGODTJCSOMINISTRYAPOSTLEAECOLEMANJR
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.