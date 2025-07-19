COVID-19 VACCINES ARE TERRIBLE & NOT FIT FOR HUMAN USE - Top doc exposes mRNA failure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Very fortunately, very few people, very few children, and very few adults are putting these mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in their bodies [...] And they shouldn't be doing it because they are not fit for human use," Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida's Surgeon General, says.
Ladapo, a physician with years of experience, emphasizes that until the pandemic, he never encountered anyone injured by a vaccine.
Now, he says, nearly everyone he meets knows someone who has suffered adverse effects from the mRNA COVID-19 shots, calling them "terrible vaccines."