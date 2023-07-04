The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! Happy Birthday America! 4th Of July Double Shot!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

Happy 247th To the greatest country on Earth!

Despite our bruises (slavery, corrupt politics, and greedy institutions)

We are for the most part still that land of the free and the home of the brave. And with the Father's hand we will indeed Make America Great Again!

So take a little time to pray to the father, that through the blood of Jesus, we are fortunate to live in a country where our freedoms and granted (although challenged) and through hard work and godly thinking, we can make Earth the true outpost of Heaven. Let's Rock!

True Independence Is Found In Jesus This 4th of July | Christian Fourth of July Mini Movie Prayer

Thankfully Christian

Re;zound - Drowning

Tourniquet - OFFICIUM DEFUNCTORUM

