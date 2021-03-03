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SATANIC WHORE DOLLY PARTON SINGS "VACCINE" INSTEAD OF JOLENE TO DUPE THE MASSES IN TO GENOCIDE
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754 views • March 03, 2021
First Thing.. The Music Industry Is Satanic, They Have More Satanic Puppets Than Even Hollywood, Up Steps One of Satans Whores Dolly Parton to Fulfill Her Role for Her Devil Masters and Dupe the Masses in to Genocide by Gently Swapping the Lyrics "Jolene" for "Vaccine" She Then Offers Her Arm to a Bumbling Stumbling Actor Who Pretends to Give Her the Kill Gates Vax but Covers Dollys Arm as He Proceeds to Knock Things Over on the Table Then Pretend Jabs a Muzzle Faced Dolly.
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