Dem donor says 'comatose' Biden would outdo VP Harris in swing states: Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Democratic donor Dmitri Mehlhorn doubles down on support for President Biden as the Democratic Party's 'best bet' after saying during a private phone call that he would fare much better than VP Kamala Harris.
Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news updates.