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The Death of the Germ Theory
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611 views • August 24, 2021
Former rock musician and artist Sacha Stone grew up in Rhodesia-Zimbabwe during the war of independence. He is an activist, speaker, publisher, author and filmmaker. Stone has initiated peace initiatives and educational programs, advocated for human rights abuses in various parts of the world, and continues to advocate for the protection of pioneering innovators, scientists, and doctors. In an online video conference in early 2021, he talks with Dr Christiane Northrup Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Carrie Madej, Dr Lawrence Palevsky, Dr Tom Cowan and Dr Andrew Kaufman about the issue: " The Death of the Germ Theory".
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