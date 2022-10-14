Parents with Questions Oct 5/22 - Special Guest: Roman Bystrianyk
18 views
This month’s special guests are Roman Bystrianyk and Kirsten Nagle - Parents with Questions is a monthly event that takes place the first Wednesday of each month whereby we invite parents to ask their questions.
This initiative is a collaboration with Canada Health Alliance, Canadian Frontline Nurses and Vaccine Choice Canada.
Our goal is to help young parents and parents-to-be navigate the mixed messages about health and childhood vaccines by answering your questions about childhood illness, vaccines, health and wellness.
********************************
Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance, Children’s Health Defense Canada, Canadian Frontline Nurses and Mama Bears Project.
Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/
Children’s Health Defense Canada: https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/
Canadian Frontline Nurses: https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca/
Mama Bears Project: https://mamabearsproject.com/
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/
Keywords
vaccine choice canadacanadian frontline nursescanada health allianceparents with questions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos