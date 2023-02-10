How America Blew Up The Nord Stream Pipeline | Redacted with Clayton Morris

How America Blew Up The Nord Stream Pipeline | Redacted with Natali and Clayton MorrisLegendary journalist Seymour Hersh just dropped a bombshell report exposing how the U.S. carried out the terror attack against the Russian Nord Stream pipeline. The destruction sent Germany into an economic tailspin and forced them to start buying American natural gas. The report says that the U.S. collaborated with Norway to plant and remotely detonate the bombs. Will there be an international response to this? We're waiting!

