Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How America Blew Up The Nord Stream Pipeline | Redacted with Clayton Morris
17 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

How America Blew Up The Nord Stream Pipeline | Redacted with Natali and Clayton MorrisLegendary journalist Seymour Hersh just dropped a bombshell report exposing how the U.S. carried out the terror attack against the Russian Nord Stream pipeline. The destruction sent Germany into an economic tailspin and forced them to start buying American natural gas. The report says that the U.S. collaborated with Norway to plant and remotely detonate the bombs. Will there be an international response to this? We're waiting!

✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc

✅ Become a Redacted Rebel VIP and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com

🐦 Follow Redacted on Twitter:
https://Twitter.com/TheRedactedInc

📚 Read Clayton and Natali's Amazon best-selling book on finance. How To Pay Off Your Mortgage in 5 Years 👉🏻 https://amzn.to/3Guh4IC

Keywords
ukraineredactedbiden regimenord stream pipelineclayton morris

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket