The Return & Prayer March At The Washington Mall

The Return & Prayer March At The Washington MallIn Episode 33 we conclude part 2 of our discussion of prophetic movements. We will look at the religious side and how the wound of the papacy is being healed, and how church and state are coming together. We discuss what happened at the Washington Mall with the Prayer March 2020 and "The Return" gathering and how it links with the prophetic picture.
