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Clean Out Your Toxic Crap!
Mpowerment4Life
Mpowerment4Life
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23 views • April 07, 2020
Sit on the sidelines and get left behind, or.....you can start cleaning out your sh#t to NOT get sucked into this potentially toxic vortex of fear-mongering which keeps you in a near-constant state of panic, anxiety, procrastination and stress levels galore.

Time to get rid of the dead weight, the leeches, the unhelpful crap around you AND in your head.
FOMO!!!

Well if it's not doing anything for you, adding to your life in any shape or form, SAY GOODBYE TO IT!

You'll feel, think and behave so much better, clearer and act efficiently for it.

#mpowerment2u #cleanoutyourcrap #freshstart #FOMO
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Keywords
healthmindsetsciencemotivationfreedom of speechmental healthcoachingempowermentlockdownfear-mongeringcovid19self empowermentfreedom of thoughttake back your powerstand up for yourselfmpowerment2umpowerment4lifeself truthself beliefstaying sane
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy