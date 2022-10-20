WATCH: CHILDREN FED BUGS IN SCHOOL! - Great Reset Is Coming For Your Kids! - This Is INSANE!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent footage coming out of The Netherlands of kids being fed bugs at school as a trial project to normalize the eating of bugs.
The Netherlands has been bowing to the Great Reset in basically every way. From smart cities to carbon credits. From eradicating farms over environmental goals to forcing children to eat bugs.
The Netherlands have fallen a long way. From being one of the most resistant countries against totalitarianism to absolutely selling itself in every way, shape and form to the New World Order.
In this video, we go over the bug agenda as well as show footage from a school in The Netherlands which thinks it's rational to make kids eat all sort of disgusting insects which could have parasites just to make some evil anti-human globalist point.
