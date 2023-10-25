The Seans They Are A Changing – Scott Hensler

Show 83: The world is moving so fast it makes our heads spin. However, we are who we are and cannot give up so easily. That's the way God made us and never forget that!

“Being There” the movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJvKGbxId3E





New 24/7 streaming of all shows: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/scottsradio-com

Website: http://scotthenslernetwork.org

You can also listen to the audio version of our show at: https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel

Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/





