The Seans They Are A Changing – Scott Hensler
Grumpy Old Exorcist
Show 83: The world is moving so fast it makes our heads spin. However, we are who we are and cannot give up so easily. That's the way God made us and never forget that!

“Being There” the movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJvKGbxId3E


New 24/7 streaming of all shows: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/scottsradio-com
Website:  http://scotthenslernetwork.org
You can also listen to the audio version of our show at: https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel
Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/



americachristiancommunism

