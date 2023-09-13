The John Birch Society: 65 Years of Surviving Unceasing Attacks

It’s been 65 years since Robert Welch launched one of the most correct and fearsome patriotic organizations in American history. This weekend, The John Birch Society held its annual Leadership Conference in Des Moines, Iowa. In this interview, the CEO of the Society, Bill Hahn, discusses some of the most notable accomplishments of the JBS and how the organization is different from other patriotic organizations.
