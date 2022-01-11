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The Curious Death of Bob Saget: He Was Fully Vaxxed and He Said He Was Going To Die in His Final Podcast
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475 views • January 11, 2022
In Bob Saget's final podcast with comedian/writer B.J. Novak he said some very strange things that I picked up on and will share with you. Saget was double vaccinated and had received the third booster shot a month ago. Was he a victim of a 'Pfizer Heart Attack' or was there something more sinister behind his death? You tell me. In the meantime, the link to his full final podcast is in the description box for this video. We will continue to monitor as the coroner has yet to release his actual cause of death.
Related videos:
B.J. Novak | Bob Saget's Here For You
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWCC-23IJGw&;t=189s
Bob Saget Dad's Dirty Jokes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bghII8TlO_U
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Related videos:
B.J. Novak | Bob Saget's Here For You
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWCC-23IJGw&;t=189s
Bob Saget Dad's Dirty Jokes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bghII8TlO_U
Disclaimer:
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976,
allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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