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The Curious Death of Bob Saget: He Was Fully Vaxxed and He Said He Was Going To Die in His Final Podcast
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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475 views • January 11, 2022
In Bob Saget's final podcast with comedian/writer B.J. Novak he said some very strange things that I picked up on and will share with you. Saget was double vaccinated and had received the third booster shot a month ago. Was he a victim of a 'Pfizer Heart Attack' or was there something more sinister behind his death? You tell me. In the meantime, the link to his full final podcast is in the description box for this video. We will continue to monitor as the coroner has yet to release his actual cause of death.


Related videos:

B.J. Novak | Bob Saget's Here For You
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWCC-23IJGw&;t=189s

Bob Saget Dad's Dirty Jokes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bghII8TlO_U

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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