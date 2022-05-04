© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Anti-Democrats
Follow
0
Share
Report
58 views • May 04, 2022
The Left Shows Its True Colors
* It almost seems like the pro-abortion activists were ready.
* Democracy ‘defenders’ don’t actually know what it means.
* [Bidan] warps his own faith.
* If abortion is so popular, why are they scared if it goes to the states?
* Democracy only works for them if they win.
* Left has been tearing down our institutions for years.
* Our VP has no concept of freedom.
* Many Americans see abortion as evil — and Roe v. Wade as a legal injustice.
* Overturning it would be the culmination of 50 years of pro-life activism.
* The left doesn’t have a monopoly on activism.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 3 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305581291112
* It almost seems like the pro-abortion activists were ready.
* Democracy ‘defenders’ don’t actually know what it means.
* [Bidan] warps his own faith.
* If abortion is so popular, why are they scared if it goes to the states?
* Democracy only works for them if they win.
* Left has been tearing down our institutions for years.
* Our VP has no concept of freedom.
* Many Americans see abortion as evil — and Roe v. Wade as a legal injustice.
* Overturning it would be the culmination of 50 years of pro-life activism.
* The left doesn’t have a monopoly on activism.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 3 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305581291112
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.