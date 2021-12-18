THE ZION KING = [RING OF POWER II - Grace Powers]Documentary about the British Royal Family and the New World OrderAlthough geographically separate, the city-states of London, the Vatican, and the District of Colombia are one interlocking empire called Empire of The City. The flag of Washington’s District of Colombia has three red stars, one for each city-state in the three city empire.This Corporate Empire of three city-states controls the world economically through London’s inner-city, militarily through the District of Colombia, and spiritually through the Vatican. From the mystery religions of ancient Egypt to the Zionist role in 9/11, Ring Of Power unrevises 4000 years of revisionist human history with never - before - seen revelations.Ring Of Power puzzles together the pieces of a giant puzzle into one BIG PICTURE documentary series. ABOUT THE PRODUCER: The Producer is an experienced, award winning documentary filmmaker who, as a child, learned that her father was a member of the secretive cult of Freemasonry.She recalls many arguments between her parents over her father's secret meetings and the exclusion of women from the brotherhood. The Masonic ring that her father wore had been passed down from father to son over the generations.When she asked her father about the meaning of the letter "G" and the compass and square on his ring, she got no response. As an adult, she decided to investigate. That investigation grew into four years of intensive research into the identity and history of the diabolical globalists who she calls the "Ring Of Power". Their goal is one World Empire and one world ruler.See the blockbuster sequel to the epic Ring Of Power documentary seriesPART ONEPART ONE: THE FAIRYTALE WEDDINGBehind the scenes at the fairytale wedding of the centuryPART TWO: INBREEDINGThe madness, perversions and genetic defects of the Queen's inbred royal relativesPART THREE: HOW RICH IS FILTHY RICH?The Queen's wealth is estimated at $30 trillion. How did this one family manage to hoard most of the world's wealth over the centuries?PART FOUR: THE PRINCESS DIARIESMeet Princess Diana's real father, brothers and sister.PART FIVE: THE PRINCE DIARIESIs Prince William a carrier of the bloodline of Christ?PART TWOPART SIX: SATAN OR SAVIOR?Two thousand years ago the Book Of Revelation predicted that Satan would take possession of an earthly Prince. Is Prince William the Antichrist of prophecy?PART SEVEN: TEMPLE OF DOOMWhy was "Jerusalem" the featured hymn at Prince William's wedding?PART EIGHT: SEEING IS BELIEVINGTake a "seeing-is-believing" tour of 5 U.S. cities where landmarks, monuments and murals clearly illustrate humanity's future in plain sight.PART NINE: THE UNHOLY TRINITYHumanity's invisible enemy is the Sabbatean Frankists.PART TEN: THE ZION KINGThe temple where the World King will rule in 2015 is already under construction in Jerusalem.