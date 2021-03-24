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BREAKING! FBI Withheld DAMNING EVIDENCE That Would Have Stopped President Trump's Impeachment!
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110 views • March 24, 2021
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As the hashtag #WheresHunter continues to trend on social media around the world, we have to wonder what ever happened to the investigation into the #Biden Crime Family and the nefarious dealings around the world that allegedly profited Joe Biden and his kids billions of dollars, as Hunter ran around the world raking in dough, compromising the office of the sitting Vice President of the United States and American national security.
It seems the ball has been dropped, and we haven’t heard anything about the shady business deals with the regimes of adversarial countries known to be enemies to the United States. The media has been silent on the pornographic images containing proof of child PeEdophilia, felony drug possession and racketeering schemes contained inside of the so-called #LaptopFromHell that was turned over to federal investigators by a computer repair guy in Delaware.
Well, WE THE PEOPLE haven’t forgotten, and our quest for the truth remains in full swing. #JacMaxey is a Yale grad, US Navy veteran, the former co-host of #SteveBannon’s War Room Pandemic and political commentator who was one of the first to go through the hard drive on the highly questionable computer allegedly belonging to the crackhead pervert son of the so-called president. Jack joined Stew on PC Radio, watch this incredible interview!
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As the hashtag #WheresHunter continues to trend on social media around the world, we have to wonder what ever happened to the investigation into the #Biden Crime Family and the nefarious dealings around the world that allegedly profited Joe Biden and his kids billions of dollars, as Hunter ran around the world raking in dough, compromising the office of the sitting Vice President of the United States and American national security.
It seems the ball has been dropped, and we haven’t heard anything about the shady business deals with the regimes of adversarial countries known to be enemies to the United States. The media has been silent on the pornographic images containing proof of child PeEdophilia, felony drug possession and racketeering schemes contained inside of the so-called #LaptopFromHell that was turned over to federal investigators by a computer repair guy in Delaware.
Well, WE THE PEOPLE haven’t forgotten, and our quest for the truth remains in full swing. #JacMaxey is a Yale grad, US Navy veteran, the former co-host of #SteveBannon’s War Room Pandemic and political commentator who was one of the first to go through the hard drive on the highly questionable computer allegedly belonging to the crackhead pervert son of the so-called president. Jack joined Stew on PC Radio, watch this incredible interview!
Let's travel down this VIRAL MIND-BLOWING Rabbit Hole, shall we now, Patriots?!
Follow #JamesRedPillsAmerica all the way to #Rumble, #BitChute and beyond (see links below)!
---------
BOOKMARK MY WEBSITE! https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com
BROWSE THE BRAND NEW TRUMP SHOP! https://24KTrump.com and SAVE 25% ON EVERYTHING IN THE STORE USING PROMO CODE 'SAVE25' AT CHECKOUT! - STARTING MARCH 23, FIRST 50 PATRIOTS WHO USE PROMO CODE 'SAVE25' AT THE BRAND NEW TRUMP SHOP WILL GET A FREE 24K GOLD TRUMP $100 BANKNOTE w/ a Certificate Of Authenticity- AND YOU'LL SAVE 25% ON EVERYTHING IN THE STORE plus GET FREE SHIPPING in the USA!
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACKUP CHANNELS!
- JAMES RED PILLS AMERICA on BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8bVSJz5RB4Cs -
- JAMES RED PILLS AMERICA on Rumble.com - https://rumble.com/JamesRedPillsAmerica
DANGEROUS! WATCH THESE BANN3D VIDEOS - & more!
https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/banned/
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