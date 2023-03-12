https://gettr.com/post/p2b0q5p6b69

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Prince interviews 2024 Senate candidate Shirley Cusick: The American people will stand with the New Federal State of China to take down the CCP. Support freedom, support the constitution, support America. We're not going to support the CCP and they are not entitled to be in America. We're gonna win this battle. No CCP.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 小王子采访2024年大选参议员候选人雪莉·库西克：美国人民将和新中国联邦站在一起，共同消灭中共。支持自由，支持宪法，支持美国。 我们不会支持中共，他们无权待在美国。 我们会赢得这场战斗，拒绝中共。



