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The Age of Surveillance Capitalism or How The Biggest Tech Companies Deal With Our Data
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284 views • October 09, 2021
Shoshana Zuboff, the author of "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism" reveals how Silicon Valley and global intelligence services deceive us, so well, so far.
In this documentary, Zuboff takes the lid off Google and Facebook and reveals a merciless form of capitalism in which no natural resources, but the citizen itself, serves as a raw material that can be sold to anyone.
In this documentary, Zuboff takes the lid off Google and Facebook and reveals a merciless form of capitalism in which no natural resources, but the citizen itself, serves as a raw material that can be sold to anyone.
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