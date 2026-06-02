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The (actually awesome) AI-Proof career you haven't thought of
jroseland
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In the technocratic dystopia of modernity, things are undeniably grim, and they are getting worse at an accelerating rate.

This is not merely an observation for the hopelessly naive normie who still believes the evening news; it is a reality that even the most savvy lifehacker must confront daily. We find ourselves trapped in a pincer movement of economic instability and biological decline. If you are a Millennial or a member of Gen Z (I shall dub thee: Gen Zer), looking at the sordid state of affairs and deliberating between the career options of selling your body on OnlyFans, becoming some specie of online scammer/grifter, or signing up to die in some utterly pointless foreign war, I have a contrarian option for you...


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1680-personal-pragmatic-solution-everything-crisis


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


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career advicedecentralizationentrepreneurshipjonathan roselandlimitless mindsetregenerative farminginfluencerpersonal sovereigntymeaning crisistechnological unemploymentai proofai-proof careereverything crisissoil hackermodern apocalypsemodernity infographic
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