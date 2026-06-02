The (actually awesome) AI-Proof career you haven't thought of

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the technocratic dystopia of modernity, things are undeniably grim, and they are getting worse at an accelerating rate.
This is not merely an observation for the hopelessly naive normie who still believes the evening news; it is a reality that even the most savvy lifehacker must confront daily. We find ourselves trapped in a pincer movement of economic instability and biological decline. If you are a Millennial or a member of Gen Z (I shall dub thee: Gen Zer), looking at the sordid state of affairs and deliberating between the career options of selling your body on OnlyFans, becoming some specie of online scammer/grifter, or signing up to die in some utterly pointless foreign war, I have a contrarian option for you...
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1680-personal-pragmatic-solution-everything-crisis
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
Join the Limitless Newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter
Support My Work
Limitless Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.