X22 REPORT Ep. 2972a - WEF Panics, GND Failed, Debt Ceiling Approaching

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2972a - Jan. 13, 2023

WEF Panics, GND Failed, Debt Ceiling Approaching

The WEF is panicking, each year they hold a meeting they have soldiers with guns to protect the criminals who attend. Why would they need something like this? The GND is failing, the gas stove ban is failing and the earth is cooling. The debt ceiling is approaching, let's see what happens.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

