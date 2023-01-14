X22 REPORT Ep. 2972a - WEF Panics, GND Failed, Debt Ceiling Approaching

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2972a - Jan. 13, 2023
WEF Panics, GND Failed, Debt Ceiling Approaching
The WEF is panicking, each year they hold a meeting they have soldiers with guns to protect the criminals who attend. Why would they need something like this? The GND is failing, the gas stove ban is failing and the earth is cooling. The debt ceiling is approaching, let's see what happens.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
--> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.