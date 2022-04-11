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Jordan Maxwell’s Final & Most Controversial Lecture EVER... An Exposé Of Secret Societies
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366 views • April 11, 2022
MIRRORED from UAMN TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hb0EAS6k5YE&;t=3956s
Our Deepest Gratitude to Jordan Maxell’s Invaluable Contribution to the Awakening of Humanity. 'Rest in Peace our Dear Friend & Fellow Human Being' - Robert Brown, Mega Con USA - https://bit.ly/UFO_MEGA_CON_USA
This is the final and the most controversial lecture by Jordan Maxell ( 1940 – 2022), filmed at Mega Con USA. Considering the rapidly moving events of today, and the very real part that hidden religious agendas play in our modern war-torn world, Jordan Maxell (1940 – 2022) feels these controversial subjects are not only interesting to explore, but too important to ignore! His extraordinary presentations include documents and photographs seldom seen elsewhere.
The presentations followed by Jordan Maxwell, a Lifetime of Research - The 2020 Saucerian Award Honoree, an incredible lifetime achievement award which was presented to him at the 2020 UFO Mega Con in Laughlin. His research into the UFO secrecy and Secret Societies is second to none
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hb0EAS6k5YE&;t=3956s
Our Deepest Gratitude to Jordan Maxell’s Invaluable Contribution to the Awakening of Humanity. 'Rest in Peace our Dear Friend & Fellow Human Being' - Robert Brown, Mega Con USA - https://bit.ly/UFO_MEGA_CON_USA
This is the final and the most controversial lecture by Jordan Maxell ( 1940 – 2022), filmed at Mega Con USA. Considering the rapidly moving events of today, and the very real part that hidden religious agendas play in our modern war-torn world, Jordan Maxell (1940 – 2022) feels these controversial subjects are not only interesting to explore, but too important to ignore! His extraordinary presentations include documents and photographs seldom seen elsewhere.
The presentations followed by Jordan Maxwell, a Lifetime of Research - The 2020 Saucerian Award Honoree, an incredible lifetime achievement award which was presented to him at the 2020 UFO Mega Con in Laughlin. His research into the UFO secrecy and Secret Societies is second to none
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