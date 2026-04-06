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Maintaining a Clean Lifestyle and Reducing Toxicity - Discovering True Health with Christy Prais - 07/24/2023
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
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Christy Prais : Once we detox and we’re getting our bodies on track with that, what are some of the ways that you have found to reduce toxicity in your own home and life that can kind of help us maintain

Chris Shade, PhD: Yeah, like I said, you know, there you’re making the decisions on the food that you buy, cleaning products you have at home, the lawn products and garden products you have at home, things you put on your skin. That's where you have decision making. But then in the house, you know we tend to seal up the houses too much, and like it's hold on the air conditioning in, hold all the heating in, deal with less cool and less heat and open windows more. Since the 70s, that was the dawn of insulate everything. That gave rise to the mold generation because we're not breathing our houses anymore. And so the walls are filling up with mold. And then our indoor environment has all the molds. Rugs, we should not have carpets if we can help it. Carpet is like a bank of toxicity, it's a bank of microbial stuff. It's a bank of groceness. There's a million mites and stuff. You know, get the electron micrograph, and that, It’s just living seething hell in there.. We can make choices that way, or we can vacuum a lot. We can shampoo the rugs. But it's really breathing the house, getting air.


7/24/2023 - How to Detox The Right Way with Dr. Christopher Shade | DTH Podcast - Discovering True Health with Christy Prais: https://youtu.be/S72A6x8ZWmI?si=TwcEPLDz3CgbzKVW


This discussion centers on how detoxification, when done properly, supports overall health and longevity by helping the body process and eliminate accumulated toxins like heavy metals, environmental chemicals, and internal endotoxins. Dr. Christopher Shade emphasizes that detox is not a quick cleanse but a structured, multi-phase process involving mobilizing toxins, binding them to prevent recirculation, and safely eliminating them through the body’s natural systems. He highlights the importance of prioritizing prevention by reducing exposure, supporting key functions like liver and gut health, and using compounds such as glutathione and NAD to enhance cellular detox capacity. The conversation also explores symptoms of toxicity, safe approaches to removing long-term toxin buildup, dietary and lifestyle strategies, and common mistakes—ultimately framing detox as an ongoing, balanced practice rather than a one-time intervention.


Learn more at drchrisshade.com

Keywords
healthtruthdetoxnewtoxicityhomechris shadeenvironementchristpopher shade
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