Ted Kaczynski just passed away...

Yesterday, on the 10th of June 2023, Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, was found dead in his prison cell. I have some things to say, so here we go.
NOTE: Just in case I haven't made it clear enough in the video - I DO NOT endorse ANY illegal activities that the subject of this video has engaged in during his life, nor any other illegal activities.
➤ WEBSITE: https://kharza.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.