© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What The Hell Is Really Going On In Ukraine?
Follow
3
Share
Report
342 views • March 14, 2022
Propaganda
* Fake news stories are being pushed out by the Ukrainian government.
* Russian news is being banned across most platforms.
* Is the warmongering just an attempt to cover up crimes that corrupt U.S. government officials committed there, as well as here with covid?
* Fake news stories are being pushed out by the Ukrainian government.
* Russian news is being banned across most platforms.
* Is the warmongering just an attempt to cover up crimes that corrupt U.S. government officials committed there, as well as here with covid?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.