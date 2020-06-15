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Silvano Trotta - 5G et CRYPTO-MONNAIES
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3 views • June 15, 2020
Import YT 14 mars 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7SnpFh3OMA
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Conséquences possibles de la crise actuelle. Le Savoir étant une arme, il vaut mieux écouter cette émission. Posez vos questions dans les commentaires si vous en avez.
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Conséquences possibles de la crise actuelle. Le Savoir étant une arme, il vaut mieux écouter cette émission. Posez vos questions dans les commentaires si vous en avez.
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