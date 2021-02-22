PCR tests are the most heinous crimes against humanity - Dr. Rainer Fuellmich - тестовете са най-жестоките престъпления срещу Човечеството - Д-р Райнер Фулмих (Bulg subs)

Original video:Oct 26, 2020Subtitled video Явис:"There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics." - Benjamin Disraeli"Има три вида лъжи: лъжи, дяволски лъжи и статистика!" - Бенджамин Дизраели."The only statistics you can trust are those you falsified yourself." - Sir Winston Churchill"Единствената статистика, на която можеш да вярваш, е тази, която сам си подправил." - Сър Уинстън Чърчил.For centuries, statistics have been LIES and FRAUD! And precisely because of the statistics, falsified by the New World Order, Humanity was enslaved!От векове статистиката е ЛЪЖА и ИЗМАМА! И именно, поради стъкмистиката, изготвена от Новия Световен Ред, Човечеството бе поробено!THERE IS NO CORONAVIRUS! Pandemic does NOT EXIST! What is happening is the installation of the NEW WORLD ORDER - THE TYRANNY OF POSTHUMANISM, or the WORLD COMMUNISM, by the Ancient Secret Lodge of the Illuminati! PATHOGENIC VIRUSES DO NOT EXIST! The "GERM theory" is the biggest FRAUD IN MEDICINE AND THE MOST CRUEL CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY! Study Dr. HAMER'S GERMAN NEW MEDICINE, as well as the research of Dr. STEFAN LANKA! All diseases that are not caused by poisoning originate from the Psyche! The harmful diet leading to chronic diseases, as well as the STRESS, PANIC and FEAR PSYCHOSIS, propagated by the mass media, supported by microwave radiation EVERYWHERE around us, including the 5G networks operating at 60GHz, cause. bronchitis, pneumonia, etc., killing humans, which the Medical Establishment claims to have died from the non-existent Coronavirus! The Illuminati use the non-existent imaginary "viruses" to spread fear psychosis in all of us, in order voluntarily to give up our FREEDOMS! Non-existent "viruses" will completely replace wars, as they totally subdue the indoctrinated with lies civilized Humans!НЯМА НИКАКЪВ КОРОНАВИРУС! ПАНДЕМИЯ НЕ СЪЩЕСТВУВА! Това, което се случва е инсталирането на НОВИЯ СВЕТОВЕН РЕД – ТИРАНИЯТА НА ПОСТХУМАНИЗМА, известен още като СВЕТОВЕН КОМУНИЗЪМ, от Древната Тайна Ложа на Илюминатите! БОЛЕСТОТВОРНИ ВИРУСИ НЕ СЪЩЕСТВУВАТ! "Микробната теория" е най-голямата ИЗМАМА В МЕДИЦИНАТА И НАЙ-ЖЕСТОКОТО ПРЕСТЪПЛЕНИЕ СРЕЩУ ЧОВЕЧЕСТВОТО! Изучавайте ГЕРМАНСКАТА НОВА МЕДИЦИНА на Д-р ХАМЕР, както и изследванията на Д-р ЩЕФАН ЛАНКА! Всички болести, които не са причинени от отравяне, са на ПСИХИЧНА основа! Вредната диета, водеща до хронични заболявания, както и СТРЕСЪТ, ПАНИКАТА и СТРАХОВАТА ПСИХОЗА, разпръсквани от масмултимедиите, подкрепени от микровълновата радиация НАВСЯКЪДЕ около нас, включително и от 5G мрежите, работещи на 60GHz, причиняват т. нар. "ГРИП", ангините, бронхитите, пневмониите и т.н., убиващи Човеците, за които СЕГА Медицинската върхушка твърди, че са починали от несъществуващия "Коронавирус"! Илюминатите използват несъществуващите и измислени от тях "вируси", за да всяват страхова психоза в цялото Човечество и то доброволно да се откаже от СВОБОДИТЕ СИ! Несъществуващите „вируси“ изцяло ще заменят войните, тъй като подчиняват напълно индоктринираните в лъжи цивилизовани!