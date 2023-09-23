An American Horror Story: The REAL Reason They Won’t Close the Border

Wrongthink
Sep 22, 2023
It’s no secret that the Biden regime has overseen a record-breaking number of illegals attempting to enter our country. What is somewhat of a secret, however, is why the regime continues to let it happen. Sure, we can speculate, and there’s a million reasons why people who want to destroy our country would aim to destroy our borders first, but there’s one specific reason that is truly our government’s kryptonite: children. The kidnapping, selling, trading, raping, and torture of children. Reporter and host Ryan Matta joins Wrongthink Primetime to expose what he saw first-hand when he visited the child migrant housing facilities in Texas border towns.
