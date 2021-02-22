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Scotty Mar10 'Take 2' [22.02.2021]
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60 views • February 23, 2021
"Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies" - Pause the video to read it all.
Pinned by Scotty Mar10 9 hours ago
They blocked last video for using bob dylan so put it to this song
president elect George Kirby 9 hours ago
Shouldn't use Dylan. He is a self admitted sellout for Satan. He won a nobel for something he did 40 years ago.
The awards system is their self congratulations reward to their most corrupt and evil members of the cabal.
Dylan is deep in it.
Scotty Mar10 9 hours ago
"@president elect George Kirby" majority of the big name musicians are. But I can use their music against the narrative.
Scotty Mar10 - 54.5K subscribers
32,399 views • Feb 22, 2021
https://youtu.be/i9CFl4OvI-4
https://www.youtube.com/user/txlowlifetx/videos
Pinned by Scotty Mar10 9 hours ago
They blocked last video for using bob dylan so put it to this song
president elect George Kirby 9 hours ago
Shouldn't use Dylan. He is a self admitted sellout for Satan. He won a nobel for something he did 40 years ago.
The awards system is their self congratulations reward to their most corrupt and evil members of the cabal.
Dylan is deep in it.
Scotty Mar10 9 hours ago
"@president elect George Kirby" majority of the big name musicians are. But I can use their music against the narrative.
Scotty Mar10 - 54.5K subscribers
32,399 views • Feb 22, 2021
https://youtu.be/i9CFl4OvI-4
https://www.youtube.com/user/txlowlifetx/videos
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